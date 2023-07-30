A new de-risking strategy by the EU could cause a fractured trading relationship between Europe and China. Photo: Reuters
A new de-risking strategy by the EU could cause a fractured trading relationship between Europe and China. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

Rumblings in the EU ranks as ‘de-risking’ plan for China gains momentum

  • Economic strategies in both the EU and Germany are seen by some as the start of a decoupling process with China in all but name
  • Plans seek to restrict trade between Europe and China of cutting-edge technologies and goods that could be weaponised

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 12:03pm, 30 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A new de-risking strategy by the EU could cause a fractured trading relationship between Europe and China. Photo: Reuters
A new de-risking strategy by the EU could cause a fractured trading relationship between Europe and China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE