China’s embassy in Niamey advised citizens to “be vigilant” and avoid going out after a military coup that removed the country’s president on Wednesday. “Considering the complexity of the current situation in Niger, the Chinese embassy in Niger reminds all compatriots to be vigilant, strengthen protections, avoid going out and take safety precautions,” a statement published on the embassy’s official website read. No casualties or injuries of Chinese citizens have been reported. Niger’s military claimed it seized power in the landlocked West African country on Wednesday and removed Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum . The army said it had suspended all institutions and closed the nation’s borders, but that the country’s ministers would keep working. In a televised announcement on Wednesday, Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane of Niger’s air force, surrounded by nine soldiers, said the country’s defence and security forces had “decided to put an end to the regime you know”. “This follows the declaration made in view of the security situation and poor economic and social governance,” Abdramane said. The military has not clarified who is leading the coup. Bazoum was elected as Niger’s president in a peaceful election in 2021. The former French colony, which gained independence in 1960, was a key Western ally under Bazoum’s rule. France and the United States still have a military presence in the country. The two countries have condemned the coup. After the coup, Bazoum said on Twitter that “the hard-won achievements will be safeguarded. All [Nigeriens] who love democracy and freedom will see to it.” How coup in Niger threatens stability in West Africa The landlocked African state is rich in uranium , an essential resource for the nuclear industry. The country ranks fifth in the world in terms of proven uranium reserves. Niger is also rich in petroleum, coal, and phosphates. While the country ranks fourth globally in reserves of phosphates – a key resource for the agriculture, food, chemical manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries – they have not yet been developed. China is a major investor in the uranium-rich country, as is France. China is also the largest contractor in Niger. As of 2021, there were about 1,068 Chinese workers in Niger at about 40 Chinese companies, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce. China’s state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) invested US$4.6 billion and US$480 million in the country’s petroleum and uranium industries respectively, according to the ministry. The United Nations classifies Niger as a “least developed country” and previously said more than 4 million people in the country were in need of humanitarian help. However, the organisation said it suspended support to Niger on Thursday because of the coup, according to spokesman Stephane Dujarric.