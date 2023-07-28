US climate envoy John Kerry meets his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in Beijing on July 17. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

‘Encouraging sign’: Chinese and US climate envoys renew talks in lead-up to COP28, Apec summit

  • Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry sit down for video call a week after face-to-face discussions in Beijing
  • Both sides appear to be keen for outcomes, analyst says

Shi Jiangtao
Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jul, 2023

