Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) meets Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in Chengdu on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Xi Jinping boosts belt and road in talks with leaders of Indonesia, Guyana and Georgia

  • The global infrastructure strategy is Chinese president’s main talking point during meetings with Joko Widodo, Irfaan Ali and Irakli Garibashvili
  • Xi also discusses the plan with leaders of Mauritania and Burundi on sidelines of World University Games in Chengdu

Orange Wang

Updated: 9:07pm, 28 Jul, 2023

