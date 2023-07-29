John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, speaking in Malaysia on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

White House remains ambiguous about inviting Hong Kong leader John Lee to Apec meeting

  • The US sanctioned Lee, Hong Kong’s chief executive, in 2020 for his role in the crackdown on political rights in the city
  • Beijing has demanded Washington lift the sanction and invite Lee to the summit, during which the US also hopes for a possible Joe Biden- Xi Jinping meeting

Amber Wang
Amber Wang

Updated: 6:33am, 29 Jul, 2023

