Taiwan has complained of long waits for weapons deliveries from the US. Photo: AFP
US approves US$345 million landmark military aid package for Taiwan

  • The supplies of unspecified weapons will come from American stockpiles and be transferred under the presidential drawdown authority
  • The authority has been used in the past to channel military aid to Ukraine

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:00pm, 29 Jul, 2023

