China hits out at Japan’s ‘erroneous’ defence white paper

China has accused Japan of creating “serious challenges” to the world following the release of Tokyo’s annual defence white paper . Chinese defence ministry spokesman Tan Kefei slammed the report on Saturday, saying it “crudely” interfered in China’s internal affairs and stirred regional tensions. Tan was responding to the report’s focus on Beijing’s increasing military moves around Taiwan, stronger strategic coordination with Moscow and “attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force” in disputed waters. “[The Chinese army] has never challenged anyone, let alone threatened anyone,” he said. “On the contrary, in recent years, the Japanese side has … moved further down the road of military expansion and followed certain major powers to form targeted blocs ... bringing serious challenges to regional and global peace, security and stability.” In an apparent swipe at the United States, he also accused “certain countries” of being driven by “their own self-interest” in sending ships and aircraft to the East and South China seas to “show off their military power”. Chinese coastguard ships on fisheries patrol mission to the northern Pacific In the white paper, Japan labelled China as “an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge”. The tone was in line with recent Japanese defence and national security strategy documents upgrading the military risks from China and effectively doubling the informal cap of its defence budget, decisions that were met with outrage in Beijing. “China’s current external stance, military activities and other activities have become a matter of serious concern for Japan and the international community,” the white paper said, calling for joint responses with its allies and “like-minded” countries. The document reaffirmed Tokyo’s goal of raising its military expenditure to 2 per cent of gross domestic product by 2027 and detailed a spending plan of 43.5 trillion Japanese yen (US$310 billion) over the next five years, ballooning from 17.2 trillion in the 2019-2023 financial period. Strengthening the US-Japan alliance is one of the three major approaches to achieving Japan’s defence objectives, according to the document. It highlighted the “imminent threat” posed by North Korea and said Russia’s military activities in the Indo-Pacific region, together with its strategic coordination with China, were of “strong security concern”. “The repeated joint bomber flights and joint navigations of vessels by Russia and China are clearly intended for demonstration of force against Japan and are of grave concern from the perspective of the security of Japan and the region,” the report said. Moscow announced on Friday that combat ships from the Russian and Chinese navies had begun their third joint maritime patrol in the Pacific Ocean. That was after the two neighbours wrapped up an air and naval exercise in the Sea of Japan last weekend. Tan, from the Chinese defence ministry, said defence cooperation between China and Russia was based on the principles of “non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of a third party”. Tan also said it was “extremely erroneous and dangerous” for Japan to step into the Taiwan question. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning also said on Friday that Beijing had lodged serious representations to Tokyo about the document, stating the notion of “military balance” across the Taiwan Strait was “groundless”. In the paper, Japan said the overall military balance between mainland China and Taiwan was “rapidly” tilting in Beijing’s favour. In addition, China’s embassy in Tokyo accused the Japanese government of continuing its “erroneous attitude” in the report and trying to shed its military restrictions by exaggerating threats in the region. “For some time now, Japan’s persistent negative actions on issues concerning China have significantly disrupted the bilateral relationship,” the embassy said.