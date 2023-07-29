North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (centre) meets the Chinese delegation led by Li Hongzhong in Pyongyang on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE/KCNA
China and North Korea reaffirm close ties amid armistice anniversary
- Kim Jong-un promises to elevate relations with Beijing while Xi Jinping offers firm commitment to its neighbour
- Chinese delegation led by Politburo member Li Hongzhong is in Pyongyang to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of hostilities in the Korean war
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to raise ties with China to a “new high stage” during a meeting with a Chinese delegation in Pyongyang for events marking the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean war.
In the meeting on Friday, the two parties reaffirmed their stand on “the complicated international situation”, promising to “steadily develop their friendship and camaraderie cooperation to a new high stage”, the North’s KCNA news agency quoted Kim as saying.
Earlier, the Chinese delegation, led by Politburo member and National People’s Congress vice-chairman Li Hongzhong, delivered a letter to Kim from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In it, Xi said China was firmly committed to strong ties with North Korea.
“No matter how the international storm changes, safeguarding, consolidating and developing relations between China and North Korea will always be a firm policy direction of the Chinese Communist Party and the government,” Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.
The reception for the Chinese delegation was attended by prominent figures from the North Korean regime, including Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong, according to the KCNA report.
The Xinhua report said Li told Kim that China wanted to boost cooperation with North Korea to maintain a stable bilateral relationship.
He also referred to five meetings between Xi and Kim in recent years, without saying when they took place.
Friday’s meeting took place a day after Kim and Chinese and Russian officials stood shoulder to shoulder to review North Korea’s newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones at a military parade in the capital.
The rally was to mark what North Korea calls “Victory Day”, when the armistice was signed in 1953.
Both China and the former Soviet Union supported North Korea in the war against the US, South Korean and other armies under the United Nations banner, and at least 180,000 Chinese troops were killed in action.
The delegation from the Russian government was led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
North Korea appears to be eager to make use of the anniversary to highlight its closeness to China and Russia amid heightened military activity in the region by the United States and its allies.
The reclusive country has imposed a strict border policy since Covid-19 and it is not clear if the arrival of the delegations points to a change in the policy.