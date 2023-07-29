China and North Korea reaffirm close ties amid armistice anniversary

“No matter how the international storm changes, safeguarding, consolidating and developing relations between China and North Korea will always be a firm policy direction of the Chinese Communist Party and the government,” Chinese state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

The reception for the Chinese delegation was attended by prominent figures from the North Korean regime, including Kim’s sister Kim Yo-jong, according to the KCNA report.

02:22 North Korea’s Kim Jong-un oversees Korean war parade alongside Russian and Chinese officials

The Xinhua report said Li told Kim that China wanted to boost cooperation with North Korea to maintain a stable bilateral relationship.

He also referred to five meetings between Xi and Kim in recent years, without saying when they took place.

Friday’s meeting took place a day after Kim and Chinese and Russian officials stood shoulder to shoulder to review North Korea’s newest nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones at a military parade in the capital.

The rally was to mark what North Korea calls “Victory Day”, when the armistice was signed in 1953.

02:57 North Korea welcomes Chinese, Russian delegates ahead of 70th Korean war anniversary

Both China and the former Soviet Union supported North Korea in the war against the US, South Korean and other armies under the United Nations banner, and at least 180,000 Chinese troops were killed in action.

The delegation from the Russian government was led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

North Korea appears to be eager to make use of the anniversary to highlight its closeness to China and Russia amid heightened military activity in the region by the United States and its allies.