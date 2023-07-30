The flags of China and the US. It was reported on Saturday that the Biden administration believes China has implanted malware in key US power and communications networks. Photo: Reuters
Possible Chinese malware in US systems a ‘ticking time bomb’: report
- The New York Times reported that the Biden administration believes China has implanted malware in key US power and communications networks
- The systems affected, the Times said, could allow China not only to cut off water, power and communications to military bases, but also to US homes and businesses
