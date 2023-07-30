French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng hold talks at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng hold talks at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

De-risking and market access dominate China-France economic talks

  • Decoupling is an illusion but supply chain concerns are real, French economy minister says on visit to Beijing
  • Both countries agree to cooperation in a range of areas, including climate change and aerospace development

Kandy WongFrank Tang
Kandy Wong in Hong Kongand Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 6:48pm, 30 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng hold talks at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng hold talks at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE