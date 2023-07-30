French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng hold talks at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP
De-risking and market access dominate China-France economic talks
- Decoupling is an illusion but supply chain concerns are real, French economy minister says on visit to Beijing
- Both countries agree to cooperation in a range of areas, including climate change and aerospace development
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire (left) and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng hold talks at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: AP