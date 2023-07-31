Le Yucheng has stepped down as deputy head of the NRTA after reaching the official retirement age of 60, according to state media. Photo: AP
Career diplomat and Russia expert Le Yucheng retires after move to state media body
- The 60-year-old was foreign vice-minister and a key voice on Russia before he was transferred to the NRTA
- It was Le who first described the relationship between the two nations as a ‘friendship without limits’
