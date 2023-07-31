Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali visited the World University Games in Chengdu during his trip to China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Guyana’s President Mohamed Irfaan Ali wraps up China trip with pledge to expand cooperation
- The two countries pledged to explore closer cooperation in sectors such as energy and agriculture and deepen cultural and educational cooperation
- Trade between China and the emerging oil producer has been expanding rapidly, growing sevenfold between 2018 and 2022
