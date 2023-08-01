A summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US counterpart Joe Biden would top off a “step ladder” of high-level bilateral meetings to repair Sino-American ties. Photo: AFP
Senior US and Chinese diplomats meet for ‘candid’ talks in bid to build trust ahead of possible Xi-Biden meeting

  • Taiwan and Russia’s war in Ukraine among topics as US State Department officials host representative from China’s foreign ministry in Washington
  • Summit between leaders would cap off efforts to ease tensions, but issues from Qin Gang’s disappearance to ‘spy balloon’ saga leave ties bruised

Mark Magnier
Mark Magnier in New York

Updated: 3:00pm, 1 Aug, 2023

A summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US counterpart Joe Biden would top off a “step ladder” of high-level bilateral meetings to repair Sino-American ties. Photo: AFP
