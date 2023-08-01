A summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US counterpart Joe Biden would top off a “step ladder” of high-level bilateral meetings to repair Sino-American ties. Photo: AFP
Senior US and Chinese diplomats meet for ‘candid’ talks in bid to build trust ahead of possible Xi-Biden meeting
- Taiwan and Russia’s war in Ukraine among topics as US State Department officials host representative from China’s foreign ministry in Washington
- Summit between leaders would cap off efforts to ease tensions, but issues from Qin Gang’s disappearance to ‘spy balloon’ saga leave ties bruised
A summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US counterpart Joe Biden would top off a “step ladder” of high-level bilateral meetings to repair Sino-American ties. Photo: AFP