Wang Yi is one of China’s most powerful foreign ministers in decades. Photo: AP
Wang Yi is one of China’s most powerful foreign ministers in decades. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi is best hope for making Xi-Biden meeting happen, analysts say

  • ‘At this point only Wang Yi has the credentials’ to coordinate summit between US and Chinese presidents, international relations expert says
  • Washington confirms it has invited the senior foreign affairs adviser to visit and ‘it is a trip that we expect to happen’, though no date set yet

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

Updated: 6:00pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Yi is one of China’s most powerful foreign ministers in decades. Photo: AP
Wang Yi is one of China’s most powerful foreign ministers in decades. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE