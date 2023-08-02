Taiwanese presidential candidate William Lai (right) will travel to Paraguay to attend the presidential inauguration of Santiago Pena (left). Photo: AFP / Taiwan’s Presidential Office
Taiwanese presidential hopeful William Lai to stop in US during Paraguay trip
- The DPP candidate will transit through New York and San Francisco when he travels to attend inauguration in South American ally country
- However, the independence-leaning politician denies controversial stops in Washington and Virginia headquarters of de facto US embassy
