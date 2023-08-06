After the coup in Niger, observers say Beijing may want to take a back seat and focus on immediate matters, such as evacuating nationals and protecting Chinese investments. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Africa relations
In Niger, China’s path to stability may diverge from Western security priorities

  • After July’s military coup in the West African country, observers are watching to see who Beijing works with to help restore stability in the region
  • China has vast economic interests in the Sahel region, which is increasingly ruled by military regimes

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Aug, 2023

