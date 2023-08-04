Ukraine is expected to try to rally international support at the conference in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
China keen to ensure Saudi Arabia’s Ukraine peace talks do not become ‘anti-Russian’ event
- Beijing, which has published its own peace plan, remains close to Moscow and does not want to see it isolated internationally
- Russia has not been invited to the event in Jeddah, where Ukraine is expected to seek broader international support
