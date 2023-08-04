The Chinese influencer posted a video complaing that him and his friends had been “treated like criminals”. Photo: Douyin
The Chinese influencer posted a video complaing that him and his friends had been “treated like criminals”. Photo: Douyin
China-Russia relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese diplomats complain to Russia after influencer denied entry from Kazakhstan

  • The video blogger, who goes by the alias Jin Wenxin, was questioned for more than four hours and denied entry by Russian border guards
  • Chinese embassy in Moscow says it has asked for a explanation about the ‘barbaric and excessive’ behaviour of the Russians

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 9:40pm, 4 Aug, 2023

