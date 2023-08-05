Investments in mining in Africa are an important focus of the scheme. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Belt and Road Initiative regains momentum as focus shifts to smaller ‘high-quality’ projects
- The value of deals signed in the first half of the year passed US$43 billion, with metals and mining seeing strong growth
- China is moving away from the large-scale construction projects that characterised the early years of the scheme, which is now in its 10th year
