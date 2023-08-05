Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi describes the UAE as an important strategic partner for his country. Photo: Reuters
China shores up strategic ties with the United Arab Emirates as Beijing extends its Mideast reach
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi seeks UAE backing for a regional free trade deal, calling for resistance to ‘foreign interference’
- The Emirates may be Beijing’s closest Arab Gulf partner at the moment, observer says
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi describes the UAE as an important strategic partner for his country. Photo: Reuters