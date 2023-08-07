Josep Borrell, the EU’s head of foreign affairs and security policy, will visit Beijing in the autumn, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of a phone call with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi. Photo: EPA
Will autumn visit be third time lucky for Borrell’s China-EU ties talks?

  • The EU’s foreign affairs chief’s trip to Beijing has been confirmed, after delays caused by Covid-19 and Qin Gang’s unavailability
  • Foreign ministry readout of Sunday phone call with Wang Yi says visit will prepare for this year’s EU-China summit

Hayley Wong
Updated: 1:28pm, 7 Aug, 2023

Josep Borrell, the EU’s head of foreign affairs and security policy, will visit Beijing in the autumn, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout of a phone call with China’s foreign minister Wang Yi. Photo: EPA
