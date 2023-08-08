China’s special envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui was involved in a separate meeting with top US diplomats on the sidelines of international talks in Saudi Arabia at the weekend. A White House spokesman said the US-China meeting centred on the Ukraine war was “productive”. (Photo by Jade Gao / AFP)
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US welcomes ‘productive’ brief separate meeting with Chinese envoy regarding Ukraine war at Saudi peace talks

  • China’s special envoy Li Hui met White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and acting deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland in Jeddah
  • State Department spokesman says Washington welcomes Beijing playing a productive role – ‘if that role respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty’

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 2:30pm, 8 Aug, 2023

