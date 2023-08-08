Japan, the United States and their allies must demonstrate their “resolve to fight” as a means to deter attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force, former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso said in Taipei on Tuesday. He also said Tokyo needed to double its defence budget to 2 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product to enhance its deterrence power and join its allies in discouraging acts of aggression. Aso, the No 2 leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the comments at a security forum in Taipei on Tuesday. He arrived in Taiwan on Monday for a three-day visit. He did not specify Beijing as the threat to the status quo but stressed the situation had become more serious as the People’s Liberation Army intensified its military operations in the Taiwan Strait and expanded its forces in the region. “We are gradually tilting towards a time of emergency,” Aso said, adding the change had become more obvious in recent years. Former Japanese PM Taro Aso arrives in Taiwan to speak at security forum He cited the PLA’s large-scale, live-fire exercises around Taiwan in August as an example of the increasingly grave situation. The drills were carried out after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island. He added that some of the ballistic missiles that were fired over Taiwan landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) . Beijing has denied Tokyo’s accusation that its missiles landed in Japan’s EEZ, citing the lack of agreement between the two sides on the zone’s boundaries in the East China Sea. Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its territory that must be brought back under its control – by force, if necessary – viewed Pelosi’s trip as a breach of Washington’s one-China policy and a serious violation of its sovereignty. Most countries, including Japan and the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but are opposed to any unilateral change of the cross-strait status quo by force. “There has never been a time like now when Japan, Taiwan and the United States have needed the resolve to make strong deterrence work,” Aso said. “It’s the resolve to fight.” The 82-year-old politician said it was not enough to spend money and have defence capabilities. “It is important to make clear to the opponent that we will use those capabilities for the defence of Taiwan, for the stability of the Taiwan Strait,” he said. “As Taiwan is a very close neighbour of Japan, we should be the very first one to express our attitude and also to make that message clear to the international community, including China.” Aso said the Falklands War of 1982 was an example where simply sending a message of strong deterrence failed. If then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher had made it clear to Argentina that the United Kingdom would defend the Falkland Islands at all costs, the war would not have happened, he said. “Therefore, it is necessary to have a corresponding ability of deterrence,” he said. “The most important thing for us now is that there should be no war in the region, including the Taiwan Strait,” Aso said. Aso also took the opportunity to say Japan must increase its defence budget to strengthen its deterrence ability. He said Japan needed to “get ready to prepare itself for the possibility of a war” and that its neighbours were “rapidly building up their armaments”, adding that his country was now in the “most severe and complex security environment since the end of World War II”. He said Japan’s budget for implementing its defence development plan was expected to increase to 43 trillion yen (US$307 billion) in the 2027 financial year, up from 6.8 trillion yen for 2023. “We will ensure that the defence budget will reach the level of 2 per cent of our GDP, up from the current level of 1 per cent,” he said, adding the 2 per cent level was similar to Nato’s target for defence spending. “That is our response to the status quo,” he said. From ‘shield to sword’? China sounds alarm amid Japan’s military pivot In December, Japan announced that it would break its traditional pacifist defence policy by acquiring more offensive weapons, including cruise missiles, in a bid to strengthen its capabilities. Aso was invited by the Prospect Foundation to be its keynote speaker at its regional security conference, the Ketagalan Forum. The government-funded foundation in Taipei has been sanctioned by Beijing for what it perceived as promoting Taiwan’s independence. Aso, who paid tribute to the late Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui at his grave in New Taipei soon after he arrived to the island, is the most senior politician from Japan’s ruling party to have visited Taiwan since Tokyo severed diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1972. On Tuesday, he met Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, vice-president William Lai Ching-te and other senior officials.