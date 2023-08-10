The American semiconductor industry has urged both Beijing and Washington to “ease tensions and seek solutions through dialogue, not further escalation”. Photo: AP Photo
US tech-investment restrictions: American chip industry calls for continued access to Chinese market hours after Joe Biden announces curbs
- Semiconductor Industry Association hopes ‘final rules allow US chip firms to compete on a level-playing field and access key global markets, including China’
- SIA says industry is still waiting for promised federal subsidies – roughly $50 billion
