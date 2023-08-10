China has finally lifted its ban on group travel to the United States and Japan, three years after it was imposed to limit the spread of Covid. The destinations are among 78 more countries open to Chinese travellers with immediate effect, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Thursday. Other countries include South Korea, Britain, Germany and Australia. China imposed outbound and inbound travel restrictions in early 2020, when Beijing had initially contained the pandemic at home and sought to prevent cases coming into the country. Then in December last year, Beijing abandoned its zero-Covid policy , dropped quarantine for entry to China and resumed some passport services. On January 20, the ministry announced the restart of group tours to 20 countries, including Thailand, Singapore and Russia, before expanding the list to 60 countries in March, adding popular destinations such as Italy, France and Spain. The 78 additions on Thursday take the total to 138 countries, with Canada and Saudi Arabia the only omissions in the G20. “Since the resumption of group tours for Chinese citizens, the overall operation of the outbound tourism market has been smooth and orderly and has played a positive role in promoting tourism exchanges and cooperation,” the ministry said. “[Local authorities] should strengthen supervision and inspection of travel agencies and online tourism companies to effectively maintain the order of the tourism market and safeguard the rights of tourists.”