A Chinese coastguard ship uses water canon on a Philippine vessel. Photo: AP
China’s tough stance in South China Sea ‘may be sign of its unhappiness over closer Philippine ties with US’
- The Chinese coastguard used water cannon to disrupt a mission to supply Philippine troops stationed on a disputed reef in the Spratly Islands
- Diplomatic analysts say Beijing may be taking a tougher stance to signal its displeasure at Manila’s recent moves to strengthen relations with Washington
