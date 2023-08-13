Chinese companies have built multibillion-dollar projects across Africa, from railways and bridges to hydroelectric dams. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘winning lion’s share’ of construction projects in Africa, study finds
- US and European firms won 85 per cent of infrastructure contracts back in 1990, according to Hinrich Foundation report
- But that has changed since Beijing made a strategic pivot to the continent and launched the Belt and Road Initiative
