Chinese companies have built multibillion-dollar projects across Africa, from railways and bridges to hydroelectric dams. Photo: Xinhua
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

China ‘winning lion’s share’ of construction projects in Africa, study finds

  • US and European firms won 85 per cent of infrastructure contracts back in 1990, according to Hinrich Foundation report
  • But that has changed since Beijing made a strategic pivot to the continent and launched the Belt and Road Initiative

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 4:00pm, 13 Aug, 2023

