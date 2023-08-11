US President Joe Biden toured the building site for the TSMC computer chip plant in December in Phoenix. Photo: AP Photo
US trade union fights TSMC plan to use Taiwanese workers on Arizona semiconductor factory build

  • A pipe fitters and plumbers’ group asks American lawmakers to block EB-2 visas for workers from the island
  • TSMC is among beneficiaries of US President Joe Biden’s signature Chips and Science Act

Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Aug, 2023

