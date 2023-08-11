A new US executive order restricts American investment in Chinese semiconductor, quantum computing and artificial intelligence systems companies. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Are US tech curbs the end of the road for better ties with China?
- Biden’s executive order is unlikely to stop further visits by top American officials but there are uncertainties ahead, analysts say
- While Beijing is looking to engage the world, it still has the option of retaliation, they say
A new US executive order restricts American investment in Chinese semiconductor, quantum computing and artificial intelligence systems companies. Photo: Shutterstock Images