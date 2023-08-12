China and US give the green light to double flights in rare show of cooperation between rivals
- Washington agrees to approve 24 round-trip flights by Chinese carriers per week from late October and says Beijing will reciprocate
- However, this is still just a fraction of the number allowed by each side before Covid-19 controls were imposed in 2020
The US Transportation Department (USDOT) said it would increase the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the US to 18 weekly round trips on September 1 and increase that to 24 per week starting on October 29, up from the current 12.
It said the Chinese government would agree to the same increase for American carriers, confirming a decision reported earlier by Reuters.
Sources said US airlines were not expected to immediately take advantage of all 18 weekly flights.
The Chinese embassy in Washington referred questions about specifics to authorities in China, but said “direct flights are essential for increasing mutual visits between Chinese and American peoples. We hope that the restoration of more flights will do good to the flow of people and trade between the two countries.”
“Our overriding goal is an improved environment wherein the carriers of both parties are able to exercise fully their bilateral rights to maintain a competitive balance and fair and equal opportunity among US and Chinese air carriers,” USDOT said in its approval order on Friday.
Air China said in a filing with USDOT on Thursday that it was seeking permission to add a new weekly flight between Beijing and Los Angeles.
China Eastern, Xiamen Airlines and China Southern also fly scheduled service to the US, while United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines currently operate passenger flights to China.
United said on Friday it would expand flights between the two countries under the agreement, resuming flights to Beijing and reintroducing its daily service to Shanghai.
Airlines for America, an industry trade group, said it supported the gradual reopening of US-China air services commensurate with increases in passenger demand over time.
“Today’s modified order ensures fair and equal opportunity for US airlines to compete in the marketplace,” it added.
The 24 weekly flights are still a fraction of the more than 150 round-trip flights allowed by each side before restrictions were imposed in early 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On May 3, USDOT said it would allow Chinese airlines to increase US passenger services to 12 weekly round trips, equal to the number of flights Beijing has permitted for American carriers. Previously, only eight weekly flights by Chinese carriers were allowed.
US carriers have noted that they cannot fly over Russian airspace to China, which makes some routes much longer. Reuters reported in June that Chinese airlines were avoiding flying over Russian airspace in newly approved flights to and from the US but still using Russian airspace for other flights.