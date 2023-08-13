Germany has unveiled a strategy to “de-risk” its relations with China. Photo: Reuters
China seeks to reassure Germany over support for peace efforts in Ukraine
- The country’s ambassador to Berlin Wu Ken told a newspaper that Beijing is committed to ending the conflict but Europe and the US must play an active part too
- Wu insists Germany should not see China as a threat, but warns against efforts to freeze out companies such as Huawei from the country’s 5G network
