William Lai greets supporters outside the Lotte Hotel in Manhattan during his stopover in New York. Photo: Reuters
Beijing condemns US for receiving ‘troublemaking’ Taiwanese presidential front runner William Lai
- Lai made a brief stopover in New York en route to Paraguay, prompting accusations that Washington was supporting separatists on the island
- The Chinese foreign ministry accused US and Taiwanese officials of arranging for Lai to ‘engage in political activities’ during his visit
