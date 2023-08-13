William Lai greets supporters outside the Lotte Hotel in Manhattan during his stopover in New York. Photo: Reuters
Beijing condemns US for receiving ‘troublemaking’ Taiwanese presidential front runner William Lai

  • Lai made a brief stopover in New York en route to Paraguay, prompting accusations that Washington was supporting separatists on the island
  • The Chinese foreign ministry accused US and Taiwanese officials of arranging for Lai to ‘engage in political activities’ during his visit

Cyril Ip

Updated: 10:00pm, 13 Aug, 2023

