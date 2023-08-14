Hun Manet, designated as Cambodia new prime minister, right, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi , during a meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Wang Yi is on an official visit in Cambodia to tighten ties and cooperation between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s foreign minister Wang Yi pledges support for Cambodia’s changing of the guard in meeting with Hun Sen and son
- Top Chinese diplomat says Beijing firmly supports Cambodia to safeguard national interests and national dignity and a greater role on world and regional stages
- Incoming PM Hun Manet pledges to promote agriculture, manufacturing, economic and trade investment to strengthen coordination with China
