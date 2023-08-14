Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (left) removes his tie for dinner with his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi (left) removes his tie for dinner with his Singapore counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan. Photo: Xinhua
China diplomat Wang Yi’s deft touch with a tie wins online praise

  • Foreign minister shows ‘class and respect’ towards his Singapore counterpart in video that has attracted close to a million views
  • Mainland internet users also celebrate Wang’s gesture of removing his tie on noticing that his host was not wearing one

Dewey Sim

Updated: 4:40pm, 14 Aug, 2023

