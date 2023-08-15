Members of the UN Security Council in New York, US. China opposes a Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea planned for Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Members of the UN Security Council in New York, US. China opposes a Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea planned for Thursday. Photo: Reuters
United Nations
China /  Diplomacy

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights

  • The US, Albania and Japan requested the meeting, which will be held on Thursday - the first formal public meeting of the 15-member council on the issue since 2017
  • ‘China sees no added value for the council to have such a meeting and will be against it,’ said China’s UN mission representative

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:36am, 15 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the UN Security Council in New York, US. China opposes a Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea planned for Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Members of the UN Security Council in New York, US. China opposes a Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea planned for Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE