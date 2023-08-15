Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) holds a welcome ceremony for Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki in Beijing on May 15, 2023 before their talks. Photo: Xinhua
China and Russia pursue Eritrea for its strategic location in Africa, resources and transport potential
- Big powers consider Eritrea’s access to the Red Sea, Suez Canal and Persian Gulf waters and onwards to the Indian Ocean important
- But Western countries have largely ‘given up’ on the country because of autocracy, military involvement in Tigray region and poor human rights record: analyst
