People release doves during their visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on August 15, the 78th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II. Photo: Reuters
China’s military paper slams Japanese defence and Taiwan policies as Tokyo marks 78th year of WWII surrender
- One of several critical commentaries in PLA Daily takes aim at Japan for pursuing ‘military expansionism’ and bloc politics
- Article also slams Tokyo for following ‘some major power’ and having ‘stoked tensions in the Taiwan Strait’
People release doves during their visit to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on August 15, the 78th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II. Photo: Reuters