Afghanistan is facing a humanitarian crisis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy
China

China calls for greater international support for Afghanistan, but tells Taliban world has ‘some expectations’ on progress

  • Beijing uses second anniversary of Taliban takeover to appeal to international community to step up counterterrorist efforts and engagements
  • Foreign ministry also urges regime to ‘take active steps’ and ‘improve its response’ in areas such as women’s rights

Hayley Wong
Hayley Wong

Updated: 9:05pm, 15 Aug, 2023

