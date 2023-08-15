US President Joe Biden (far left) will be hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (centre) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at Camp David on Friday. Photo: AFP
China watching closely as US, Japan, South Korea aim for ‘de facto Asian Nato’
- North Korea to top agenda when Joe Biden hosts Yoon Suk-yeol and Fumio Kishida at Camp David, but Beijing expected to watch for Taiwan references
- Raising the Taiwan issue publicly would be seen as a ‘strong provocation to China’, observer says
US President Joe Biden (far left) will be hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (centre) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at Camp David on Friday. Photo: AFP