US President Joe Biden (far left) will be hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (centre) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at Camp David on Friday. Photo: AFP
US-China relations
China / Diplomacy

China watching closely as US, Japan, South Korea aim for ‘de facto Asian Nato’

  • North Korea to top agenda when Joe Biden hosts Yoon Suk-yeol and Fumio Kishida at Camp David, but Beijing expected to watch for Taiwan references
  • Raising the Taiwan issue publicly would be seen as a ‘strong provocation to China’, observer says

Laura Zhou and Seong Hyeon Choi
Laura Zhou and Seong Hyeon Choi

Updated: 11:53pm, 15 Aug, 2023

