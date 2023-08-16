The US is “rethinking” how it would evacuate wounded American troops from the Pacific in the event of a war with China, according to the Air Force Times. Photo: Reuters
The US is “rethinking” how it would evacuate wounded American troops from the Pacific in the event of a war with China, according to the Air Force Times. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

US Air Force holds China war drill rehearsing evacuation of thousands from Pacific

  • US and six allies, including Australia and Japan, hold simulation of aeromedical operations under ‘limited bandwidth and internet connectivity’
  • During two-week drill, forces use C-130 Hercules cargo plane to move patients and test deployment of modular medical teams

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 5:48pm, 16 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The US is “rethinking” how it would evacuate wounded American troops from the Pacific in the event of a war with China, according to the Air Force Times. Photo: Reuters
The US is “rethinking” how it would evacuate wounded American troops from the Pacific in the event of a war with China, according to the Air Force Times. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE