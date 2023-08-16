Wang Yi says the economic bond between China and its southern neighbours could be made stronger by increasing inter-connectivity under Beijing’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: dpa
China’s Wang Yi urges closer ties with South Asia under Belt and Road Initiative
- South Asian countries welcome ‘to continue to ride on China’s development momentum’, Wang Yi tells event opening China-South Asia Expo in Kunming
- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal among South Asian countries taking part in four-day expo, according to the organisers
Wang Yi says the economic bond between China and its southern neighbours could be made stronger by increasing inter-connectivity under Beijing’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: dpa