Wang Yi says the economic bond between China and its southern neighbours could be made stronger by increasing inter-connectivity under Beijing’s flagship Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: dpa
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

China’s Wang Yi urges closer ties with South Asia under Belt and Road Initiative

  • South Asian countries welcome ‘to continue to ride on China’s development momentum’, Wang Yi tells event opening China-South Asia Expo in Kunming
  • India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal among South Asian countries taking part in four-day expo, according to the organisers

Liu Zhen
Updated: 10:48pm, 16 Aug, 2023

