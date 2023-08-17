Rahm Emanuel, the US ambassador to Japan, is a former White House chief of staff. Photo: AP
Fears over China fuel wish for larger American presence in Indo-Pacific: US ambassador to Japan
- Beijing ‘will never win the award for good-neighbour policy’, says Rahm Emanuel, citing its disputes with New Delhi and Manila, among others in region
- Assertion comes amid criticism from China just before unprecedented trilateral summit between the US, Japan and South Korea
