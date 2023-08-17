New York City follows New York state and other US states and jurisdictions in banning the TikTok app from its devices. Image: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

New York City announces TikTok ban, gives employees 30 days to remove Chinese app from work devices to ‘keep data safe’

  • ‘NYC Cyber Command determined that the TikTok application posed a security threat to the city’s technical networks,’ says office of Mayor Eric Adams
  • City’s parks body and the sanitation department account, with nearly 50,000 users following fun and informative video clips, will no longer be monitored

Khushboo Razdan
Khushboo Razdan in New York

Updated: 12:15pm, 17 Aug, 2023

