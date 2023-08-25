Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

Caught in the crossfire: will militants derail China’s belt and road plans in Pakistan?

  • Insurgents have targeted Chinese nationals in a series of attacks over the years, particularly in Balochistan
  • The region is home to Gwadar Port, a hub linking Xinjiang to the Arabian Sea

Zhao ZiwenHayley Wong
Zhao Ziwen and Hayley Wong

Updated: 10:00pm, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE