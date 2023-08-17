Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang meets Wang Yi, director of China’s Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs in Kunming. Tran Luu Quang is attending the 7th China-South Asia Expo in Kunming. Photo: Xinhua
Amid South China Sea tension, Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi urges Vietnam to help boost trust and uphold Communist ideals
- China’s foreign minister calls on Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang to contribute to keeping peace and stability in the region
- China-South Asia Expo in Kunming also attended by senior officials from Sri Lanka, Nepal and Laos as Beijing attempts to strengthen ties in region
