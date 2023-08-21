Chinese arms supplier Norinco has opened a new sales office in Senegal, expanding its influence in West Africa. Photo: AFP
Chinese arms supplier Norinco has opened a new sales office in Senegal, expanding its influence in West Africa. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Chinese weapons supplier Norinco expands influence in West Africa, challenging Russia and France

  • Norinco has opened a new sales office in Senegalese capital, Dakar, as it seeks to increase its reach in Africa
  • Russian sanctions and growing anti-French sentiment has left a gap in the market for the supply of arms and other military products

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 10:00am, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese arms supplier Norinco has opened a new sales office in Senegal, expanding its influence in West Africa. Photo: AFP
Chinese arms supplier Norinco has opened a new sales office in Senegal, expanding its influence in West Africa. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE