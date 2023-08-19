South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will welcome China’s President Xi Jinping as well as other leaders at the Brics summit on August 22. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
Brics summit: African countries wait in the wings for expansion of economic bloc

  • Potential new members and greater use of local currencies for trade are expected to be the top agenda items discussed at the summit in South Africa
  • African nations want to see how the group can give them a bigger voice on the world stage, analysts say

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 6:00am, 19 Aug, 2023

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will welcome China’s President Xi Jinping as well as other leaders at the Brics summit on August 22. Photo: AFP
