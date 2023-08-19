Washington has been urging the EU for some years to restrict investments in China’s hi-tech sectors. Photo: Shutterstock
Biden plan to curb China investments focuses EU minds as deadline looms
- European officials are taking a fine-tooth comb to last week’s executive order, with some relief that it is ‘narrower’ than expected
- Without a multilateral approach, experts warn dollars banned from funding Chinese hi-tech development could be replaced with euros
