Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said the Security Council should focus on improving mutual trust and promoting dialogue. Photo: AP
Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said the Security Council should focus on improving mutual trust and promoting dialogue. Photo: AP
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

China calls UN Security Council talks on North Korea an ‘abuse of power’

  • Geng Shuang, deputy permanent representative to the UN, says the discussion on human rights is ‘irresponsible, unconstructive’
  • Meeting held a day before the US hosts summit with South Korea and Japan, with tech and defence ties expected to be discussed

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 5:08pm, 18 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said the Security Council should focus on improving mutual trust and promoting dialogue. Photo: AP
Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, said the Security Council should focus on improving mutual trust and promoting dialogue. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE