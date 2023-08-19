A doctor working with GX Foundation performs a cataract operation at a mobile surgery centre parked in Djibouti City in March. Photo: Handout
Chinese NGO fixes eyes while helping state-owned companies build community ties overseas
- Hong Kong-based GX Foundation sends medical teams to perform cataract surgery in developing countries from Djibouti to Laos
- China’s SOEs step in to provide crucial support for patients, which generates goodwill among locals, says CEO Emily Chan Ying-yang
